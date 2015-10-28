Bertelsmann buys U.S. e-learning firm RediLearning

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - German publisher Bertelsmann agreed a full takeover of U.S. e-learning company RediLearning, which is the first acquisition under its new education division since it was founded in September.

The parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price, Bertelsmann said in a statement on Wednesday.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that Bertelsmann was paying a medium double-digit million U.S. dollar sum for RediLearning. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)