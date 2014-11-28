Bertelsmann finance chief to leave at the end of January

FRANKFURT, Nov 28 (Reuters) - German media conglomerate Bertelsmann’s finance chief Judith Hartmann will leave the company at the end of January, it said on Friday.

Privately-held Bertelsmann, which controls broadcaster RTL Group, did not give a reason for Hartmann’s departure.

The company said it would decide on a successor in due course and that Chief Executive Thomas Rabe will take interim responsibility for the financial department.

Bertelsmann is also co-owner of Penguin Random House, the publisher of bestsellers such as Gillian Flynn’s “Gone Girl” and George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” series.