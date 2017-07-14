FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 14, 2017 / 6:27 AM / in 2 hours

Bertelsmann services unit Arvato's CEO quits

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 14 (Reuters) - German publisher Bertelsmann said board member Fernando Carro, chief executive of services unit Arvato, was leaving the company by mutual agreement with immediate effect and would not be replaced.

Carro, 52, is leaving to take on new professional challenges, Bertelsmann said in a statement on Friday, after working for the group in various management positions for over 20 years.

Rather than appointing a new CEO for Arvato, Bertelsmann said its group Chief Executive Thomas Rabe, finance chief Bernd Hirsch and personnel chief Immanuel Hermreck would join Arvato's management board to help oversee the business. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Susan Fenton)

