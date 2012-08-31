FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bertelsmann sees higher 2012 revenue, net profit
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 31, 2012 / 6:31 AM / in 5 years

Bertelsmann sees higher 2012 revenue, net profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Media conglomerate Bertelsmann still expects moderate growth this year after posting 5 percent higher revenues in the first half year, fueled by rising e-book revenues and the “Fifty Shades” trilogy bestseller.

Europe’s largest media group on Thursday said its revenue rose 5 percent to 7.6 billion euros ($9.5 billion), while operating profit from continued operations, or operating EBIT, was slightly down at 731 million.

“For the current year we continue to expect moderate revenue growth, a continued high operating EBIT, and a year-on-year increase in net profit,” said Bertelsmann Chief Executive Thomas Rabe in a statement.

Bertelsmann owns publishers Gruner + Jahr and Random House as well as European TV broadcaster RTL Group, which last week flagged a drop in its full-year operating profit as its German operations no longer can make up for other areas, which suffer from the economic crisis in Europe.

The 177-year-old company earlier this year changed its legal form from a joint stock company to one that would let it list as a company controlled by a family holding. ($1 = 0.8001 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.