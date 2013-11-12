FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bertelsmann sees 20 pct rise in 2013 net profit
November 12, 2013 / 8:22 AM / 4 years ago

Bertelsmann sees 20 pct rise in 2013 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - German media group Bertelsmann expects net profit to grow by 20 percent this year, helped by its broadcaster RTL , cost cutting and bestsellers such as Dan Brown’s “Inferno” and Sheryl Sandberg’s “Lean in”.

The privately held co-owner of publisher Penguin Random House said on Tuesday its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from continuing operations in the first nine months rose to 1.47 billion euros ($1.97 billion) from 1.43 billion last year.

“This performance makes us optimistic about the remainder of the financial year,” said Bertelsmann’s Chief Executive Thomas Rabe in a statement. “We expect Group profit for the full year 2013 to increase by more than 20 percent.” ($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

