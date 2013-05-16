FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2013 / 6:41 AM / in 4 years

Bertelsmann Q1 core operating profit gains on BMG, lower costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 16 (Reuters) - German media group Bertelsmann reported an 8.6 percent gain in first-quarter core operating profit, after recently winning full ownership of music rights company BMG and lowering costs.

The privately held owner of U.S. publisher Random House and broadcaster RTL Group said on Thursday its quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from continuing operations rose to 303 million euros ($390 million)from 279 million a year earlier.

“We are pleased with the positive development in the first three months, but the economic conditions remain challenging,” finance chief Judith Hartmann said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, RTL reported an 8.4 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit.

