May 8, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Bertelsmann Q1 profit up 3.5 pct on acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 8 (Reuters) - German media group Bertelsmann reported a 3.5 percent rise in first-quarter core profit, driven by acquisitions in its e-commerce, book and music businesses.

First-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 433 million euros ($602.85 million).

“Our business performance in the first three months has confirmed our forecast of achieving strong revenue growth, continued high profitability, and a positive development of group profit in 2014,” Chief Financial Officer Judith Hartmann said in a statement.

Privately held Bertelsmann is co-owner of Penguin Random House, the publisher of bestsellers such as Dan Brown’s “Inferno” and the “Fifty Shades” trilogy.

It also holds the majority of broadcaster RTL Group , which earlier on Thursday said advertising markets continued to show signs of recovery.

($1 = 0.7183 Euros)

Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz

