Bertelsmann 9-month core profit grows on acquisitions

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - German media group Bertelsmann reported on Thursday a 1 percent rise in its nine-month core profit as acquisitions started to pay off.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 1 percent to 1.48 billion euros ($1.84 billion) in the first nine months of the year.

Sales from continuing operations rose 4.3 percent to 11.82 billion euros, the highest level in seven years, the company said in a statement.

Privately held Bertelsmann is co-owner of Penguin Random House, the publisher of bestsellers such as Gillian Flynn’s “Gone Girl” and George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” series.

It also holds the majority of broadcaster RTL Group , which earlier on Thursday reported stable third-quarter results and said it still expected a slight decline in 2014 revenues, with a more significant decrease in EBITA.