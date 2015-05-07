FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Broadcasting
May 7, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

Bertelsmann Q1 core profit rises on books and TV business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - German media group Bertelsmann reported a 6.7 percent rise in first-quarter core profit, driven by its book publishing business, its German-language TV business and the expansion of its education unit.

First-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 194 million euros ($220.00 million).

“The year started well for Bertelsmann,” said Chief Executive Thomas Rabe in a statement. “We achieved a record operating result, to which our strategic actions in particular contributed, such as the combination of Penguin and Random House.”

Privately held Bertelsmann controls Penguin Random House, publisher of the “Fifty Shades” trilogy and Lee Child’s Jack Reacher series.

Bertelsmann also holds the majority of broadcaster RTL Group , which earlier on Thursday reported a 1.6 percent rise in first-quarter core profit, helped by growing advertising revenue in Germany, its most important market.

$1 = 0.8818 euros Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan

