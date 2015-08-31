FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bertelsmann sticks to 2015 forecast as TV and books fuel profit
#Broadcasting
August 31, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

Bertelsmann sticks to 2015 forecast as TV and books fuel profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 31 (Reuters) - German media group Bertelsmann said on Monday it still expects profit and sales to rise this year after reporting record core profit over the first six months, fuelled by its television and book businesses.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 1.1 billion euros ($1.23 billion)in the first six months from 1.0 billion a year earlier.

Privately held Bertelsmann controls Penguin Random House , publisher of the “Fifty Shades” trilogy and Lee Child’s “Jack Reacher” series.

“If there is no downturn in the global economy, we expect higher revenues and operating EBITDA for the full year due to the ongoing transformation of our Group,” Bertelsmann’s Chief Executive Thomas Rabe said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

