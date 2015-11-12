Bertelsmann keeps guidance after 9-month core profit gain

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - German media conglomerate Bertelsmann on Thursday reported a 7.5-percent rise in core profit on 2.8 percent higher revenues during the first nine months of the year as cost cuts and investments in new areas started to pay off.

The company, which controls media group RTL and book publisher Penguin Random House, said it still expects a rise in 2015 revenues and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from continued operations from the year earlier level.

Earlier on Thursday, RTL Group raised its revenue guidance for the year. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)