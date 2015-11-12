FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bertelsmann keeps guidance after 9-month core profit gain
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
November 12, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

Bertelsmann keeps guidance after 9-month core profit gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - German media conglomerate Bertelsmann on Thursday reported a 7.5-percent rise in core profit on 2.8 percent higher revenues during the first nine months of the year as cost cuts and investments in new areas started to pay off.

The company, which controls media group RTL and book publisher Penguin Random House, said it still expects a rise in 2015 revenues and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from continued operations from the year earlier level.

Earlier on Thursday, RTL Group raised its revenue guidance for the year. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.