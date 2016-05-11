FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bertelsmann Q1 core profit up 8 pct helped by RTL Group
May 11, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

Bertelsmann Q1 core profit up 8 pct helped by RTL Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - European media conglomerate Bertelsmann said on Wednesday its first-quarter core earnings jumped 8 percent mainly on the back of RTL Group , which it controls.

Bertelsmann, which also owns the majority of book publisher Penguin Random House, said first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from continuing operations rose to 500 million euros ($569.50 million) from 463 million in the same period last year.

Earlier on Wednesday, RTL Group reported better-than-expected first-quarter results, helped by its German broadcasting activities and its production company FreemantleMedia

Bertelsmann said it continued to see growth in 2016 sales and continued high operating profitability.

$1 = 0.8780 euros Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan

