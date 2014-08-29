Bertelsmann cuts 2014 profit outlook on Hungarian tax

BERLIN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - German media group Bertelsmann cut its 2014 profit outlook on Friday after the Hungarian business of its broadcaster RTL took a hit from a new advertising tax.

RTL, Europe’s largest broadcaster, cut its 2014 outlook last week, citing the Hungarian tax.

Bertelsmann said first-half net income fell 39 percent to 254 million euros ($334.5 million) as a result of the impairment at RTL.

The group said it therefore now expected 2014 net income to be slightly below that of 2013, and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be stable. It had previously predicted “a positive development” for group profit.

It maintained a forecast for a significant increase in revenues after they rose 6.6 percent to 7.85 billion euros in the first half.

Along with holding the majority of RTL Group, privately held Bertelsmann is co-owner of Penguin Random House, the publisher of bestsellers such as Dan Brown’s “Inferno” and the “Fifty Shades” trilogy. ($1 = 0.7593 euro) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)