March 22, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

Bertelsmann 2015 core profit rises 5 pct on FX, books, media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 22 (Reuters) - German media conglomerate Bertelsmann on Tuesday reported a 4.7 percent rise in 2015 core profit on 2.8 percent higher revenues, helped by currency effects, its book publishing unit and its German media operations.

Bertelsmann controls media group RTL and Penguin Random House, the publisher of book titles including Paula Hawkins’ “The girl on the train” and John Grisham’s “Rogue Lawyer”.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from continuing operations rose to 2.49 billion euros ($2.79 billion) in 2015, the highest level since 2006.

The company said it continued to see growth in sales and core profit in 2016 and that it expected to reach 20 billion euros in sales by around 2020, up from 17.1 billion euros from its continuing operations in 2015. ($1 = 0.8932 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

