UPDATE 1-Bertelsmann core profit rises on book, music business

By Harro Ten Wolde

BERLIN, March 31 (Reuters) - German media group Bertelsmann on Tuesday reported a 2.7 percent rise in its 2014 core profit fuelled by its book publishing and music businesses.

Privately-held Bertelsmann is co-owner of Penguin Random House, the publisher of bestsellers such as Gillian Flynn’s “Gone Girl” and John Green’s “The Fault in Our Stars”.

The company said 2014 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 2.37 billion euros ($2.5 billion), the highest in seven years.

Bertelsmann, which also holds the majority of broadcaster RTL Group and owns music rights company BMG, said sales from continuing operations rose 3.1 percent to 16.7 billion euros.

The group’s net profit dropped, however, by more than a third to 573 million euros on special charges for its print and direct-marketing business and an impairment of 95 million euros for RTL Group’s Hungarian business, where it was struggling with a huge advertising tax increase.

“We have started this year off nicely,” Bertelsmann’s Chief Executive Thomas Rabe said, adding the company expects revenue and operating EBITDA to rise this year.

It still aims to increase net profit to 1 billion euros in the mid-term.

Bertelsmann is making a rapid transition to digital platforms and has added education to its portfolio, along with its media and services business.

In 2014 it invested 1.6 billion euros in growth areas after spending 2 billion euros in 2013. Earlier this year, it agreed to take a controlling stake in U.S.-based Alliant International University and last year it bought e-learning business Relias Learning for $540 million

The new areas will drive sales to more than 20 billion euros in the mid-term, with adjusted EBITDA margins rising to more than 15 percent up from 14.2 percent last year, the company says.

Rabe declined to give a detailed timeline for these mid-term targets.

As a result of the push into digital content, broadcaster RTL Group saw its online video views jump to 36 billion in 2014, up from 17 billion in the previous year, claiming the fourth spot in global video views behind Google, Facebook and AOL.