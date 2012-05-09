FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bertelsmann sees FY revenue growth after strong Q1
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 9, 2012 / 8:41 AM / in 5 years

Bertelsmann sees FY revenue growth after strong Q1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - Bertelsmann said on Wednesday it started the year on a “high note” with first-quarter operating profit rising 13 percent and 5 percent higher sales, keeping its full-year target for moderate revenue growth.

Europe’s largest media company - best known for its TV arm RTL and publisher Random House - said operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to 280 million euros ($363.9 million) in the first quarter from 248 million a year earlier.

“Looking at the full year, we are confident of achieving our target of moderate revenue growth, stable operating EBIT at a high level, and increased group profit,” said Bertelsmann’s Chief Executive Thomas Rabe in a statement.

RTL Group, which is majority-owned by Bertelsmann, said earlier on Wednesday first-quarter sales rose, as growth in the French and German TV advertising markets offset a continued slump in southern and eastern Europe.

Bertelsmann, which is trying to grow faster by becoming more digital and international, has recently given up its fierce resistance to going public.

$1 = 0.7695 euros Reporting by Harro ten Wolde

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.