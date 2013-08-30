FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bertelsmann sees 2013 sales, operating profit up
August 30, 2013

Bertelsmann sees 2013 sales, operating profit up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 30 (Reuters) - German media group Bertelsmann expects sales and adjusted operating profit to grow this year, as cost cutting and bestsellers such as Dan Brown’s “Inferno” will help offset slow economic growth in Europe.

The privately held co-owner of publisher Penguin Random House and broadcaster RTL Group said on Friday its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from continuing operations in the first six months of the year rose 5.2 percent to 768 million euros ($1.02 billion).

Bertelsmann’s Chief Financial Officer Judith Hartmann said in a statement she expected revenues and operating profit to grow at the completion of the year.

“Given the comparatively low macroeconomic growth seen in the euro area, we are expecting organic growth to remain stable or slow down slightly. Our average return on sales will remain in the double digits,” she said. ($1 = 0.7562 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

