Bertelsmann places 2 mln RTL shares at 75.81 eur each

FRANKFURT, Oct 3 (Reuters) - German media conglomerate Bertelsmann said it had placed 2 million shares in RTL , or about 1.3 percent of the broadcaster’s share capital, at 75.81 euros per share.

The shares had not been taken up by investors during a stake sale in April.

Bertelsmann remains the majority shareholder in RTL Group following the placement, with a stake of 75.1 percent, Bertelsmann said in a statement on Thursday.

RTL shares rose 0.3 percent to 75.99 euros by 0732 GMT.