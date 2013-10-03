FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bertelsmann places 2 mln RTL shares at 75.81 eur each
October 3, 2013

Bertelsmann places 2 mln RTL shares at 75.81 eur each

FRANKFURT, Oct 3 (Reuters) - German media conglomerate Bertelsmann said it had placed 2 million shares in RTL , or about 1.3 percent of the broadcaster’s share capital, at 75.81 euros per share.

The shares had not been taken up by investors during a stake sale in April.

Bertelsmann remains the majority shareholder in RTL Group following the placement, with a stake of 75.1 percent, Bertelsmann said in a statement on Thursday.

RTL shares rose 0.3 percent to 75.99 euros by 0732 GMT.

