Bertelsmann warns euro crisis weighing on earnings

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Media conglomerate Bertelsmann warned the economic crisis in southern Europe and costs at its print business would weigh on 2012 earnings but did not provide a new outlook for net profit.

Bertelsmann, which owns publishers Gruner + Jahr and Random House as well as European TV broadcaster RTL Group, previously said it saw growing net profit in 2012. It did not repeat that outlook on Tuesday.

It said it still saw moderate revenue growth and high operating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the full year.

Europe’s largest media group said revenue rose 5.7 percent to 11.4 billion euros ($14.5 billion) over the first nine months of the year, while operating EBIT was up at 1.1 billion.