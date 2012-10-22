FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bertelsmann eyes Springer Science bid -paper
#Industrials
October 22, 2012 / 6:41 AM / in 5 years

Bertelsmann eyes Springer Science bid -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 22 (Reuters) - German media group Bertelsmann is considering making a bid for Springer Science+Business, the world’s second-largest publisher of scientific journals, the Financial Times said on Monday.

Bertelsmann is said to have signalled “firm intent” about making a bid earlier this year, the Financial Times said, without citing sources.

On Saturday a German newspaper report had said Springer Science+Business may list on the stock market in the near future. (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

