Bertelsmann eyes Springer Science bid -paper

FRANKFURT, Oct 22 (Reuters) - German media group Bertelsmann is considering making a bid for Springer Science+Business, the world’s second-largest publisher of scientific journals, the Financial Times said on Monday.

Bertelsmann is said to have signalled “firm intent” about making a bid earlier this year, the Financial Times said, without citing sources.

On Saturday a German newspaper report had said Springer Science+Business may list on the stock market in the near future. (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Greg Mahlich)