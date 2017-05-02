LONDON May 2 The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO)
said on Tuesday it had charged logistics company F.H. Bertling
Ltd and four people with conspiracy to commit or accept bribery
in an investigation into a North Sea oil exploration project
known as Jasmine.
The SFO alleged that Robert McNally, Georgina Ayres,
Giuseppe Morreale, Stephen Emler and F.H. Bertling, the UK-based
subsidiary of the German-headquartered Bertling Group, conspired
together and with others to win or retain freight forwarding
services contracts between January 2010 and May 2013.
Representatives for the company and the individuals have
been told to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on May 19.
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Greg Mahlich)