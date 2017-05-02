LONDON May 2 The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said on Tuesday it had charged logistics company F.H. Bertling Ltd and four people with conspiracy to commit or accept bribery in an investigation into a North Sea oil exploration project known as Jasmine.

The SFO alleged that Robert McNally, Georgina Ayres, Giuseppe Morreale, Stephen Emler and F.H. Bertling, the UK-based subsidiary of the German-headquartered Bertling Group, conspired together and with others to win or retain freight forwarding services contracts between January 2010 and May 2013.

Representatives for the company and the individuals have been told to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on May 19. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Greg Mahlich)