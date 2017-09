BRIEF-Bertrandt operating profit rises 10 pct

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Bertrandt

* 2013/14 revenues up 11.3 percent at 870.6 million eur, operating profit up 9.6 percent at 89.1 million

* 2013/14 net profit up 8.9 percent at 62.3 million eur

* Says to propose 9 percent dividend increase to 2.40 eurper share

* Says expects revenues, earnings to continue positive development

* Reuters poll average for bertrandt 2013/14 revenues was 863 million eur, operating profit 88.4 million, net profit 61.3 million, dividend 2.43 eurper share