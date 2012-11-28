FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BES to launch $400 mln in Bradesco-linked bonds
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 28, 2012 / 12:26 PM / 5 years ago

BES to launch $400 mln in Bradesco-linked bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Banco Espirito Santo will launch $400 million in 3-year bonds exchangeable into common shares in Brazil’s Banco Bradesco held by BES, which last month became the first Portuguese lender to return to the bond market since the country’s bailout.

BES, Portugal’s largest listed bank by market capitalisation, said in a statement it may increase the offer in the private placement to $450 million. BES owns approximately 25 million common shares in Bradesco, which trade at 30.6 Brazilian reais.

“The net proceeds of the offering will be used for the group’s general funding requirements,” the banks said. The bonds are expected to carry a semi-annual coupon in the range of 3 percent to 3.5 percent a year, it said. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.