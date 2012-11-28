BES to launch $400 mln in Bradesco-linked bonds

LISBON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Banco Espirito Santo will launch $400 million in 3-year bonds exchangeable into common shares in Brazil’s Banco Bradesco held by BES, which last month became the first Portuguese lender to return to the bond market since the country’s bailout.

BES, Portugal’s largest listed bank by market capitalisation, said in a statement it may increase the offer in the private placement to $450 million. BES owns approximately 25 million common shares in Bradesco, which trade at 30.6 Brazilian reais.

“The net proceeds of the offering will be used for the group’s general funding requirements,” the banks said. The bonds are expected to carry a semi-annual coupon in the range of 3 percent to 3.5 percent a year, it said. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)