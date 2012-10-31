FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal's BES sells 750 mln euros in 3-yr bonds
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 31, 2012 / 4:11 PM / in 5 years

Portugal's BES sells 750 mln euros in 3-yr bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Portugal’s second-largest listed bank by assets, Banco Espirito Santo, on Wednesday placed 750 million euros in three-year unsecured bonds, more than 500 million euros initially offered, marking the return of the country’s banks to the bond market.

BES Chief Financial Officer Amilcar Morais Pires told Reuters demand reached 2.7 billion euros and the bonds were sold to around 200 international investors, mainly from Britain, Germany, France and the United States. The coupon on the bond is 5.875 percent.

Portugal and its financial sector had been shut out of the international bond market with the advent of the sovereign debt crisis. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.