BES prices first Portuguese bank deal in over two-years
#Credit Markets
October 31, 2012 / 4:31 PM / in 5 years

BES prices first Portuguese bank deal in over two-years

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 31 (IFR) - Banco Espirito Santo, rated Ba3/BB-, priced the first senior unsecured bond issue from a Portuguese bank in over two-years on Wednesday.

The bank raised EUR750m through the sale led by BESI, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS. The transaction priced much tighter than initial guidance of 6.25% area at 5.875% after demand reached EUR2.7bn. The reoffer price was 99.665.

The last benchmark senior unsecured deal from a Portuguese bank priced in March 2010 by Banco Comercial Portugues (BCP). (Reporting by Helene Durand)

