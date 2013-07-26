FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal's BES says eyeing possible purchase of Swiss BSI
#Financials
July 26, 2013 / 5:58 PM / in 4 years

Portugal's BES says eyeing possible purchase of Swiss BSI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, July 26 (Reuters) - Portugal’s second-largest listed bank, BES, is analysing possible acquisition of Generali SpA’s Swiss private bank, BSI, which looks “potentially attractive”, BES CEO Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado said on Friday.

“We’ve been invited to look at the BSI prospectus. It is a bank that could be interesting for us,” he told reporters. “But at this moment we cannot say anything. We are studying the file ... it could take a couple of months.”

Sources familiar with the situation have said earlier BSI had attracted bids below its estimated 2.3 billion Swiss francs.

A consortium made up of Spanish lender Bankinter and U.S. investment fund Apollo Global Management, as well as Swiss private bank Safra and Chinese investment fund Hony Capital had earlier expressed an interest for BSI.

Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip

