Investors answer BES cash call

LISBON, May 4 (Reuters) - Existing shareholders snapped up the bulk of new shares in a 1.01-billion euro ($1.33 billion) cash call by Banco Espirito Santo (BES), Portugal’s largest listed bank by market capitalisation.

The final result, released on Friday, meant a syndicate of banks that had underwritten the heavily discounted offer did not need to step in as investors bought the rights at 0.395 euros.

BES, which launched the offer to boost its capital ratio to meet the terms of an EU/IMF bailout for the debt-laden country, said 99.3 percent of shares to be issued were subscribed to via preference rights and the rest via supplementary bids.

BES said the fundraising would lift its core Tier 1 capital ratio above this year’s target of 10 percent, from 9.21 percent.

The 2.55 billion new shares will trade on the Euronext Lisbon bourse from May 14.

BES shares, down sharply since the rights offering due to the capital dilution, were trading 0.3 percent higher at 0.608 euros at 1008 GMT, in line with the broader PSI20 index in Lisbon.