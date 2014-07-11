FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil sees no risk for Oi-Portugal Telecom merger, sources say
July 11, 2014 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil sees no risk for Oi-Portugal Telecom merger, sources say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 11 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government does not see a merger between Grupo Oi SA and Portugal Telecom SPGS SA at risk, following tension between the companies over Portugal Telecom’s debt deals with troubled Banco Espírito Santo SA, three sources with knowledge of the situation said on Friday.

The sources, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue, said the government is monitoring the situation from afar. The Brazilian government has been a major sponsor of the merger since it was devised last year.

In recent days, Oi and state development bank BNDES have lashed out at Portugal Telecom for failing to disclose an investment in the holding company of a key shareholder under investigation in Luxembourg. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

