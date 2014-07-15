FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil regulator hopes Portugal Telecom keeps stake in Oi merger
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 15, 2014 / 2:21 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil regulator hopes Portugal Telecom keeps stake in Oi merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 15 (Reuters) - Anatel, Brazil’s telecommunications regulator, hopes Portugal Telecom SPGS SA does not have to reduce its stake in the new company that would result after its merger with Grupo Oi SA, the head of the agency said on Tuesday.

Anatel President João Rezende told reporters that such a move would require the regulator’s approval, but he said he did not believe that would be a problem.

Oi shareholders may try to renegotiate the terms of a merger with Portugal Telecom if a debt investment made by the Portuguese partner ends up in default, Brazilian Communications Minister Paulo Bernardo said on Monday. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.