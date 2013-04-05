FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2013 / 4:22 PM / in 4 years

Portugal's BES makes bid for Banco Gallego

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, April 5 (Reuters) - Banco Espirito Santo, Portugal’s second largest listed bank by assets, has presented a binding bid for a small Spanish bank Banco Gallego, BES said in a statement on Friday.

It did not disclose the size of the offer.

In February, BES Chief Executive Officer Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado said it was studying a potential acquisition of Banco Gallego, which is controlled by NovoCaixaGalicia, nationalised in 2011.

A purchase of Banco Gallego would expand BES’ branch network in Spain by six times. BES currently has 25 branches in Spain.

Sources in Madrid have said Spanish bank Sabadell was also expected to bid and was seen as a stronger candidate to snap up Gallego.

Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Shrikesh Laxmidas

