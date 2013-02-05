FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BES ponders offer for Spain's Banco Gallego-CEO
February 5, 2013 / 7:52 PM / in 5 years

BES ponders offer for Spain's Banco Gallego-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Banco Espirito Santo, Portugal’s second largest listed bank by assets, is considering a bid for Spain’s Banco Gallego, the bank’s Chief Executive Officer said on Tuesday.

“The bank is studying (investment) opportunities in Spain. Right now, Banco Gallego looks like the most likely option,” Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado told reporters.

A purchase of Banco Gallego would expand BES’ branch network in Spain by six times. BES currently has 25 branches in Spain.

Banco Gallego is controlled by NovoCaixaGalicia, which was taken over by the state in 2011 by Spain’s bank restructuring fund FROB, and is currently for sale. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, Writing by Daniel Alvarenga)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
