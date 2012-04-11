FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BES seeks to raise 1 bln euros, boost capital ratio
April 11, 2012 / 4:45 PM / 6 years ago

BES seeks to raise 1 bln euros, boost capital ratio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, April 11 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest listed bank by market capitalisation, BES, said it plans to raise up to 1.01 billion euros in a cash call to boost its core Tier 1 capital ratio above this year’s 10 percent target from 9.21 percent.

It said shareholders representing just over 50 percent of the bank’s capital have already said they would use their preferential rights in subscribing to the cash call at the subscription price of 0.395 euros a share. BES shares had closed at 1.167 euros in Lisbon earlier.

If successful, the operation will lift BES’ core Tier 1 ratio to 10.75 percent, above the target set for Portugal’s lenders under the terms of an EU/IMF bailout for the debt-laden country.

Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip

