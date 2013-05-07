FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BES slumps to Q1 loss hurt by Portugal's recession
#Credit Markets
May 7, 2013

BES slumps to Q1 loss hurt by Portugal's recession

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, May 7 (Reuters) - Banco Espirito Santo, Portugal’s second largest listed bank by assets, reported on Tuesday a 62 million euro net loss in the first quarter, after a small year-ago profit, pressured by a rise in credit provisions due to the country’s recession.

The net loss, which compares to an 11.6 million euros profit a year ago, came below analysts’ expectations which pointed to the bank still scrapping a few thousand euros of profit, according to a poll.

Net interest income fell 25 percent from a year earlier to about 222 million euros, below the average forecast of 261 million.

Portuguese banks are fighting to stove off the country’s worst recession since the 1970s, now in its third year. The economic contraction has driven down private consumption and investment, making bank’s bad loans jump.

BES had returned to profits last year after a 109 million euros loss in 2011. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, Writing by Daniel Alvarenga)

