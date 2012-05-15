FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 5 years

Portugal BES Q1 profit slumps 84 pct, misses fcast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, May 15 (Reuters) - Banco Espirito Santo, Portugal’s largest listed bank by market capitalisation, posted on Tuesday an 84 percent fall in first-quarter net profit, hit by provisions for bad loans amid Portugal’s recession and debt crisis.

BES said in a statement net profit fell to 11.6 million euros ($14.82 million), even as net interest income rose 8.6 percent from a year earlier to 294.5 million euros.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had predicted, on average, a net profit of 27 million euros and net interest income of 301 million euros.

BES said provisions, mostly for bad loans, spiked 85 percent to 191 million euros from a year ago due to rising unemployment levels and financial difficulties at companies.

The profit comes after a steep loss sustained in the fourth quarter due to provisions and the transfer of banks’ pension assets to the state, which used the money to cover a budget shortfall.

$1 = 0.7828 euros Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, writing by Daniel Alvarenga

