UPDATE 1-Portugal's BES sees profit slump 84 percent

LISBON, May 15 (Reuters) - Banco Espirito Santo, Portugal’s largest listed bank by market capitalisation, reported a bigger-than-expected 84 percent fall in first-quarter net profit due to provisions for bad loans as recession and a debt crisis took their toll.

BES said net profit fell to 11.6 million euros ($14.82 million), but net interest income rose 8.6 percent from a year earlier to 294.5 million euros.

Both figures fell short of expectations. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had predicted, on average, net profit of 27 million euros and net interest income of 301 million euros.

Still, the rise in net interest income bucked the trend of rivals Millennium bcp and Banco BPI.

BES said provisions, mostly for bad loans, spiked 85 percent to 191 million euros from a year ago due to rising unemployment, now at a record level of around 15 percent, and corporate financial difficulties.

The profit comes after a steep loss in the fourth quarter due to provisions and the transfer of banks’ pension assets to the state, which used the money to cover a budget shortfall.

Unlike most other top Portuguese banks, BES held no Greek debt and so suffered no writedown losses when that was restructured.

“The crisis in Portugal and Europe forces us to make the reinforcement of provisions a priority,” chief executive Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado told reporters.

Analysts say bad loans held by Portuguese banks are likely to continue rising, especially in the construction and real estate sector.

Still, the CEO said better-than-expected economic data on Tuesday that showed GDP shrinking less in the first quarter than previously was “an important signal of Portugal’s resilience to the crisis, and a good surprise”.

Speaking of Greece’s failure to form a government that augmented its economic and debt crisis, Salgado said European authorities should be prepared for Greece leaving the euro.

He said Portugal “has nothing to do with Greece” and was “doing a great job, meeting the goals of its bailout programme”.

“From our visits to institutional investors we know that the majority understand Portugal is sticking to the rules that have been imposed on it, and it is making a colossal effort ... the European Monetary Union will not let Portugal fall if there is any unfavourable development around Greece,” he added.

He also said BES was on track to meeting or surpassing capital reinforcement goals dictated by Portugal’s bailout and European authorities, after successfully completing a 1-billion euro cash call.

In March, before the cash call, its core Tier 1 capital ratio was 9.4 percent, above a June target of 9 percent.

“After the capital increase, BES is one of Europe’s most capitalised banks,” he said. The cash call allows BES to meet its 10 percent year-end capital target.

BES shares finished 4.8 percent lower at 0.58 euros on Tuesday before the results, underperforming a near-2 percent drop in Lisbon’s PSI20 stock index.