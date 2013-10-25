UPDATE 1-Portugal's BES swings to worse-than-expected 9-mo loss

* Net interest income down 15 pct to 767 mln, but improves in Q3

* International division’s profit slumps on provisions in Spain

* Signs of quarter-on-quarter improvement in net interest income, provisions (Adds details on provisions, overseas business, third-quarter improvements)

LISBON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Banco Espirito Santo, Portugal’s second-largest listed bank by assets, swung to a larger-than-expected net loss of 381 million euros ($525.6 million) in the first nine months of 2013 as provisions for bad loans rose sharply.

But the bank, which had a profit of 90 million euros a year ago, said in a statement there were signs of improvement in the cost of provisioning in the third quarter as the recession-hit economy started to recover.

Net interest income, the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on deposits, fell 15 percent to 767 million euros in January-September from a year earlier.

Still, BES said net interest income recovered in the third quarter from the preceding quarter, confirming a positive shift that began in April-June.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average predicted a net loss of 299 million euros and net interest income of 727 million euros.

The bailed-out country emerged from a deep recession in the second quarter and its economy is projected to have grown again in the third. Banks are still expected to struggle in the short term with the effects of the worst downturn since the 1970s.

The economy is likely to shrink 1.8 percent for the whole of 2013.

BES had previously said that the peak of overdue loans could come at the end of this quarter or the start of the next.

The bank said it reinforced provisions for bad loans, debt and assets by just over 1 billion euros in the nine months, 42 percent more than a year ago. It said this reflected “the impact of the economic recession on clients’ credit quality and collateral associated with conceded and recovered loans”.

Although BES’ international division, which includes operations in Africa, Brazil, Spain and Britain, had a profit of nearly 31 million euros, it slumped 61 percent from a year earlier mainly due to provisioning in recession-hit Spain.

BES shares closed 2.6 percent lower before the results were announced, while the broader Lisbon market fell 1.3 percent. ($1 = 0.7250 euros) (Reporting by Andrei Khalip, Editing by Patrick Lannin)