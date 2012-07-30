FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal BES H1 profit slumps 86 pct, bad loans up
#Credit Markets
July 30, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 5 years ago

Portugal BES H1 profit slumps 86 pct, bad loans up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, July 30 (Reuters) - Banco Espirito Santo, Portugal’s second-largest listed bank by assets, posted on Monday a steep 86 percent fall in first half net profit that came largely in line with market expectations after taking a hit from a jump in provisions for bad loans amid Portugal’s recession and debt crisis.

BES said in a statement net profit fell to 25.5 million euros ($31.5 million), even as net interest income rose 12 percent from a year earlier to nearly 608 million euros.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had predicted, on average, a net profit of 28 million euros and net interest income -- the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on deposits -- of 599 million euros.

The bank’s provisions for bad loans jumped 15 percent from a year earlier to 352 million euros.

BES also said it took a 54 million euro one-off loss from the consolidation of life insurance unit BES Vida into its balance sheet. In the same period last year, the bank had pocketed a one-off gain of 179 million euros from selling a position in Brazil’s Bradesco bank.

BES shares had closed 4.2 percent higher on Monday before the results were announced, outperforming the broader market in Lisbon, up 1.6 percent. ($1 = 0.8084 euros) (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, writing by Daniel Alvarenga)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
