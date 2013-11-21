FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal's BES marketing Tier 2 capital bond
November 21, 2013 / 8:52 AM / 4 years ago

Portugal's BES marketing Tier 2 capital bond

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 21 (IFR) - Banco Espirito Santo has set initial price thoughts on its new 10-year non-call five Tier 2 euro-denominated bond at low to mid 7%, bankers managing the deal said on Thursday.

BES is rated Ba3/BB- (Moody‘s/S&P) at the senior level, but the debt capital instrument is rated B2/B. Portuguese banks have not raised subordinated debt capital in the past four years.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Espirito Santo Investment Bank and Morgan Stanley are handling the deal, and expect to price the bonds later on Thursday. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)

