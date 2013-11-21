UPDATE 2-BES debt issue offers hope for Portugal's banks

(Adds final terms, quote)

By John Geddie and Helene Durand

LONDON, Nov 21 (IFR) - Banco Espirito Santo is set to become the first Portuguese bank to raise subordinated debt capital in four years later on Thursday, marking an important step in the country’s recovery from a bailout.

Around 300 investors placed orders worth over 3 billion euros for the 10-year Tier 2 capital issue which is not callable for five years.

It is set to offer a yield of 7.125 percent, satisfying investors demand for high returns and appetite for weaker European credits.

“Investors are showing increasing confidence in peripheral Europe, and are willing to look to invest in instruments that offer attractive returns,” said Alex MacMahon, head of FIG debt capital markets for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Citi.

Selling new subordinated bank debt is a big sign of confidence in Portugal, which has just recorded a second consecutive quarter of growth after a three-year recession.

The debt-laden euro zone country slumped after raising taxes, slashing spending and resorting to pay cuts to meet tough fiscal goals under its 78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout.

Investors receive greater returns for subordinated over senior debt but are more likely to incur losses if the bank runs into difficulty. Since the end of September, Italian and Spanish banks have issued over 3.65 billion euros-equivalent of these type of instruments to boost their capital buffers.

Until this year, many investors even refused to buy ultra-safe covered bonds from some of these banks, but have since been forced to buy these credits in their search for higher returns.

The sovereign sold a benchmark bond in May, its first since the bailout in mid-2011, encouraged by the lowest yields since 2010.

RISKS REMAIN

However, while the macro-economic picture is improving, the country’s banking sector still has its challenges.

In a report published at the end of October, Moody’s said the outlook for the country’s banking system remained negative, citing a weak operating environment that would prompt further asset-quality deterioration. According to the report, system-wide problem loans reached 7.3 percent of total loans at the end of July 2013, up from 6.1 percent a year before.

“There might be a lot of upside in this but you have to wonder how they will cope in the upcoming asset-quality review given how poor the economic backdrop is, and you have to wonder what the bank’s earning power is in that context,” said an investor looking at the deal.

Portugal’s return to the bank capital market could mirror that of Ireland’s a year ago, after Bank of Ireland priced a 250 million euro Tier 2 issue with a 10 percent coupon in December 2012. That deal received around 1 billion euro of orders.

“Around this time last year, an Irish bank sold Tier 2 so it makes sense to now see a Portuguese bank in the market, particularly when there is such a bid for yield,” said one observing banker.

Another banker agreed, adding that Portuguese banks are getting close to the bottom of the asset-quality cycle, as Irish banks were a year ago.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Espirito Santo Investment Bank and Morgan Stanley will price the instrument, rated B2/B (Moody‘s/S&P), later on Thursday. (Reporting by John Geddie and Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers and Toby Chopra)