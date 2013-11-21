FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BES set to print EUR750m Tier 2 bond after interest surges
November 21, 2013 / 12:26 PM / 4 years ago

BES set to print EUR750m Tier 2 bond after interest surges

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 21 (IFR) - Banco Espirito Santo is set to issue a EUR750m 10-year non-call five Tier 2 bond later on Thursday, bankers managing the deal said, the first subordinated debt issue from a Portuguese bank in four years.

The deal is set to price at a yield of 7.125%, after final orders topped EUR3bn from around 300 accounts.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Espirito Santo Investment Bank and Morgan Stanley marketed the bonds to investors with guidance of 7.125%-7.25%, after initial price thoughts of low to mid 7% earlier on Thursday.

Initial expectations were for a EUR500m deal, said market sources earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)

