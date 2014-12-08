FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Novo Banco agrees on sale of BESI to Haitong for 379 mln euros
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 8, 2014 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Novo Banco agrees on sale of BESI to Haitong for 379 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with details)

LISBON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Novo Banco, the bank carved out of Portugal’s Banco Espirito Santo (BES) after it was rescued, said on Monday it had agreed to sell investment banking unit BESI to Chinese brokerage Haitong Securities Ltd for 379 million euros ($465 million).

Novo Banco had said on Friday it was in talks with Haitong on the possible sale of BESI. It said the sale still depends on approval by the Bank of Portugal, European Commission and other authorities.

The price of BESI is based on an estimated net asset value at the end of 2014. The sale will boost Novo Banco’s common equity Tier 1 ratio by about 50 basis points, Novo Banco said.

Novo Banco is the “good” bank carved out of BES, which had to be rescued in August after it crumbled under the weight of debts built up by the bankrupt Espirito Santo family.

Portugal’s authorities are hoping to sell Novo Banco in the first half of 2015. ($1 = 0.8152 euros) (Reporting by Axel Bugge; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.