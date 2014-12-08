UPDATE 1-Novo Banco agrees on sale of BESI to Haitong for 379 mln euros

(Updates with details)

LISBON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Novo Banco, the bank carved out of Portugal’s Banco Espirito Santo (BES) after it was rescued, said on Monday it had agreed to sell investment banking unit BESI to Chinese brokerage Haitong Securities Ltd for 379 million euros ($465 million).

Novo Banco had said on Friday it was in talks with Haitong on the possible sale of BESI. It said the sale still depends on approval by the Bank of Portugal, European Commission and other authorities.

The price of BESI is based on an estimated net asset value at the end of 2014. The sale will boost Novo Banco’s common equity Tier 1 ratio by about 50 basis points, Novo Banco said.

Novo Banco is the “good” bank carved out of BES, which had to be rescued in August after it crumbled under the weight of debts built up by the bankrupt Espirito Santo family.

Portugal's authorities are hoping to sell Novo Banco in the first half of 2015. ($1 = 0.8152 euros)