FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Best Buy to rationalise Canadian operations
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2015 / 3:20 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Best Buy to rationalise Canadian operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiled to add dropped word “which” in second paragraph)

CHICAGO, March 28 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc is to consolidate its Canadian operations under the Best Buy brand, closing some stores but also investing $200 million in other stores and online operations in the country, the U.S. electronics retailer said on Saturday.

The company, which currently runs stores and websites under both the Best Buy and Future Shop brands in Canada, said in moving to a single brand it has decided to close 66 of the Future Shop stores, while another 65 will be converted to the Best Buy brand.

That will leave the company with a total of 136 large-format stores and 56 Best Buy Mobile stores in the country.

As a result of the consolidation it is cutting 500 full-time and 1,000 part-time jobs.

Best Buy said it expects the changes will “negatively impact” current year earnings per share by between $0.10 and $0.20. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.