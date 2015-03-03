FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Best Buy aims to save $400 mln over 3 yrs
March 3, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

Best Buy aims to save $400 mln over 3 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, March 3 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc, the largest U.S. consumer electronics chain, said on Tuesday it will launch a new cost savings program in fiscal year 2016, beginning Feb. 1.

Chief Executive Officer Hubert Joly said the company aims to save $400 million over three years.

Best Buy reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by improved sales of higher-margin products such as large-screen TVs and mobile phones during the holiday shopping season.

Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

