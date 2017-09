Nov 20 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc, the largest U.S. consumer electronics retailer, said quarterly profit nearly doubled as operating costs fell.

The company said net income attributable to shareholders rose to $107 million, or 30 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, from $54 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose slightly to $9.38 billion from $9.32 billion.