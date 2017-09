Jan 15 (Reuters) - Electronics retailer Best Buy Co Inc said it expects same-store sales growth to be flat to negative in the first two quarters of its fiscal year starting February.

Best Buy’s shares fell 7 percent in premarket trading on Thursday.

The company said revenue rose 2 percent to $11.36 billion in the nine weeks ended Jan. 3, while same-store sales increased 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)