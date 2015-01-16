UPDATE 3-Best Buy expects no same-store sales growth in next six months

* Expects 30-50 basis point fall in operating margins

* Raises Q4 comparable sales forecast

* Holiday season comparable sales up 2.5 pct

* Stock falls as much as 16 pct (Adds analyst’s comment, details on RadioShack bankruptcy, updates shares)

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc, the largest U.S. consumer electronics chain, said it expects same-store sales growth to be flat to negative in the first two quarters of its fiscal year, citing low demand for computers and tablets.

Best Buy’s shares fell as much as 16 percent during trading hours as the forecast put paid to investor’s hopes that same-store sales growth in two consecutive quarters meant the retailer was turning a corner.

The market underestimated the competitive heft of online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc, which have been drawing shoppers away from brick-and-mortar electronics chains such as Best Buy, said Morningstar analyst R.J. Hottovy.

“I think what investors expected was a continuation of the trends that we saw in the third and fourth quarter where you saw some improvement in domestic same-store sales and operating margins,” Hottovy said.

Instead, the retailer on Thursday said it expects same-store sales to be flat to negative low-single digits in the next two quarters and operating margin to decline about 30-50 basis points.

Global personal computer shipments fell 2.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2014, according to research firm IDC, capping three years of declines.

KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Bradley Thomas said he hoped Best Buy’s forecast was conservative as he expects the industry to gain from an increase in demand for televisions, especially ultra high-definition TVs in 2015.

The impending bankruptcy of struggling electronic retailer RadioShack Corp is also expected to benefit the company.

Every 10 percent of sales that Best Buy picks up from RadioShack will add to 70 basis points to Best Buy’s same-store sales, Thomas said.

Best Buy raised its comparable sales forecast to “near 1 percent” growth from “near flat” for the three months ending January, marking the second straight quarter of growth after three consecutive quarters of declines.

The retailer also said same-store sales increased 2.5 percent in the nine weeks ended Jan. 3, helped in part by the launch of high-profile products such as Apple Inc’s iPhone 6.

Best Buy shares closed down 14 percent at $34.30 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.