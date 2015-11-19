FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 19, 2015 / 12:06 PM / 2 years ago

Best Buy's quarterly sales fall 2.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc, the largest U.S. consumer electronics chain, reported a 2.3 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by weak sales of tablets and mobile phones and lower services revenue.

The net income attributable to shareholders rose to $125 million, or 36 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31 from $107 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $8.82 billion from $9.03 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

