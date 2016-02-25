FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Best Buy's quarterly revenue falls 4.1 pct
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2016 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

Best Buy's quarterly revenue falls 4.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc, the biggest U.S. consumer electronics retailer, reported a 4.1 percent decline in quarterly revenue, hurt by weak demand for mobile phones and computing products.

The company also said it would buy back up to $1 billion in shares over the next two years and it announced a special dividend of 45 cents per share.

Best Buy’s net income fell to $479 million, or $1.40 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30 from $519 million, or $1.46 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $13.62 billion from $14.21 billion.

Reporting by Abhijith G in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.