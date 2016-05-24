Electronics retailer Best Buy's quarterly revenue falls 1.3 pct

May 24 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc’s quarterly revenue fell 1.3 percent, the third straight quarter of decline, as strong demand for wearable devices, appliances and home theaters failed to offset weak sales of mobile phones and computers.

However, the largest U.S. consumer electronics retailer said the net income attributable to shareholders rose to $229 million, or 70 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 30 from $129 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $8.44 billion from $8.56 billion. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)