FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Best Buy's same-store sales beat estimates
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 12:11 PM / 9 months ago

Best Buy's same-store sales beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported better-than-expected comparable-store sales, helped by higher demand for consumer electronics and mobile phones.

The company said sales at established stores rose 1.8 percent in the third quarter ended Oct. 29. Analysts on average had expected a 1 percent rise, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Best Buy's net income rose to $194 million, or 61 cents per share, from $125 million, or 36 cents per share a year earlier.

The Richfield, Minnesota-based company's net sales rose 1.4 percent to $8.95 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $8.85 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto and Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.